Dec 27, 2022
Words with world records
This week’s words
scraunch
“There is no material with which human beings work which has so much potential energy as words.” ~Earnest Calkins
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
scraunch or scranch
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To crunch, crush, or grind.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1620.
NOTES:
The word scraunched is the longest one-syllable word in the English language.
USAGE:
“Sancho fell to, without invitation, and champed his bits in the dark, as if he had scraunched knotted cords.”
Miguel de Cervantes (translation: Thomas Shelton); Don Quixote; 1620.
See more usage examples of scraunch in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.
