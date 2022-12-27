  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Dec 27, 2022
This week’s theme
Words with world records

This week’s words
eunoia
scraunch
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

scraunch or scranch

PRONUNCIATION:
(skrawnch)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To crunch, crush, or grind.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1620.

NOTES:
The word scraunched is the longest one-syllable word in the English language.

USAGE:
“Sancho fell to, without invitation, and champed his bits in the dark, as if he had scraunched knotted cords.”
Miguel de Cervantes (translation: Thomas Shelton); Don Quixote; 1620.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
One does not ask of one who suffers: What is your country and what is your religion? One merely says: You suffer, that is enough for me. -Louis Pasteur, chemist and bacteriologist (27 Dec 1822-1895)

