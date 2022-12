Dec 27, 2022 This week’s theme

scraunch or scranch PRONUNCIATION: (skrawnch)

MEANING: verb tr.: To crunch, crush, or grind.

ETYMOLOGY: Of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1620.

NOTES: The word scraunched is the longest one-syllable word in the English language.

USAGE:

Miguel de Cervantes (translation: Thomas Shelton); Don Quixote; 1620.



"Sancho fell to, without invitation, and champed his bits in the dark, as if he had scraunched knotted cords."
Miguel de Cervantes (translation: Thomas Shelton); Don Quixote; 1620.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One does not ask of one who suffers: What is your country and what is your religion? One merely says: You suffer, that is enough for me. -Louis Pasteur, chemist and bacteriologist (27 Dec 1822-1895)





