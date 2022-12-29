  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 29, 2022
Words with world records

with Anu Garg

pharmacopoeia or pharmacopeia

PRONUNCIATION:
(far-muh-kuh-PEE-uh)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A book listing approved drugs and related information.
2. A stock of drugs.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek pharmakon (drug) + poiein (to make). Earliest documented use: 1618.

NOTES:
The word pharmacopoeia has four vowels in a row. Some other words with four vowels in a row are obsequious and onomatopoeia. The word queueing has five vowels in a row, but then you don’t want us to feature an everyday word here.

USAGE:
“Shortly you can read about it in my pharmacopoeia. ... I have enlisted the city’s best physics and barbers to work with me to assemble a book of reliable medicinal treatments. ... I’m on a crusade to wipe out quackery.”
Nina Siegal; The Anatomy Lesson; Nan A. Talese; 2014.

See more usage examples of pharmacopoeia in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The most perfect technique is that which is not noticed at all. -Pablo Casals, cellist, conductor, and composer (29 Dec 1876-1973)

