pharmacopoeia or pharmacopeia PRONUNCIATION: (far-muh-kuh-PEE-uh)

MEANING: noun:

1. A book listing approved drugs and related information.

2. A stock of drugs.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek pharmakon (drug) + poiein (to make). Earliest documented use: 1618.

NOTES: The word pharmacopoeia has four vowels in a row. Some other words with four vowels in a row are obsequious and onomatopoeia . The word queueing has five vowels in a row, but then you don’t want us to feature an everyday word here.

USAGE:

Nina Siegal; The Anatomy Lesson; Nan A. Talese; 2014.



See more usage examples of “Shortly you can read about it in my pharmacopoeia. ... I have enlisted the city’s best physics and barbers to work with me to assemble a book of reliable medicinal treatments. ... I’m on a crusade to wipe out quackery.”Nina Siegal;; Nan A. Talese; 2014.See more usage examples of pharmacopoeia in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

