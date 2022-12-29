|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 29, 2022This week’s theme
Words with world records
This week’s words
scraunch
limnophilous
pharmacopoeia
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pharmacopoeia or pharmacopeia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A book listing approved drugs and related information.
2. A stock of drugs.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek pharmakon (drug) + poiein (to make). Earliest documented use: 1618.
NOTES:
The word pharmacopoeia has four vowels in a row. Some other words with four vowels in a row are obsequious and onomatopoeia. The word queueing has five vowels in a row, but then you don’t want us to feature an everyday word here.
USAGE:
“Shortly you can read about it in my pharmacopoeia. ... I have enlisted the city’s best physics and barbers to work with me to assemble a book of reliable medicinal treatments. ... I’m on a crusade to wipe out quackery.”
Nina Siegal; The Anatomy Lesson; Nan A. Talese; 2014.
See more usage examples of pharmacopoeia in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The most perfect technique is that which is not noticed at all. -Pablo Casals, cellist, conductor, and composer (29 Dec 1876-1973)
