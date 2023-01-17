

Alfred Hitchcock's Saboteur (1942) Poster: Universal Pictures



saboteur PRONUNCIATION: (sab-uh-TUHR)

MEANING: noun: One who disrupts, damages, or destroys, especially in an underhanded manner.

ETYMOLOGY: From French saboter (to walk noisily, to botch), from sabot (wooden shoe). Earliest documented use: 1921.

NOTES: The popular story of disgruntled workers throwing their sabots into the machinery to jam it is not supported by evidence. Rather, it’s that the workers typically wore sabots.

USAGE:

Case Lane; The Origin Point; Clane Media Books; 2016.



"Yes, this saboteur has escalated the attacks."
Case Lane; The Origin Point; Clane Media Books; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Little Strokes, Fell great oaks. -Benjamin Franklin, statesman, author, and inventor (17 Jan 1706-1790)





