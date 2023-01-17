|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 17, 2023
Shoes
saboteur
Alfred Hitchcock's Saboteur (1942)
Poster: Universal Pictures
saboteur
saboteur
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who disrupts, damages, or destroys, especially in an underhanded manner.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French saboter (to walk noisily, to botch), from sabot (wooden shoe). Earliest documented use: 1921.
NOTES:
The popular story of disgruntled workers throwing their sabots into the machinery to jam it is not supported by evidence. Rather, it's that the workers typically wore sabots.
USAGE:
"Yes, this saboteur has escalated the attacks."
Case Lane; The Origin Point; Clane Media Books; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Little Strokes, Fell great oaks. -Benjamin Franklin, statesman, author, and inventor (17 Jan 1706-1790)
