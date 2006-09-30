|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 20, 2023
Shoes
This week’s words
suede-shoed
saboteur
well-heeled
sneakernet
boot-faced
Photo: Alizoni
A.Word.A.Day
boot-faced
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having a stern, angry, or sad expression.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the expression “to have a seaboot face” (to have grim face), probably alluding to seaboots being worn on a ship in bad weather. Earliest documented use: 1925.
USAGE:
“Jacqueline Wilson says, ‘Every time you see a librarian in a soap opera it’s a boot-faced woman going ‘Shush!’ I’ve never come across a librarian like that.’”
Jan Dalley; Turning Over a New leaf; Financial Times (London, UK); Sep 30, 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:All art is autobiographical; the pearl is the oyster's autobiography. -Federico Fellini, film director and writer (20 Jan 1920-1993)
