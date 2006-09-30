

Jan 20, 2023 This week’s theme

Shoes



This week’s words

suede-shoed

saboteur

well-heeled

sneakernet

boot-faced



Photo: Alizoni Shoes A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



boot-faced PRONUNCIATION: (BOOT-fayst)

MEANING: adjective: Having a stern, angry, or sad expression.

ETYMOLOGY: From the expression “to have a seaboot face” (to have grim face), probably alluding to seaboots being worn on a ship in bad weather. Earliest documented use: 1925.

USAGE: “Jacqueline Wilson says, ‘Every time you see a librarian in a soap opera it’s a boot-faced woman going ‘Shush!’ I’ve never come across a librarian like that.’”

Jan Dalley; Turning Over a New leaf; Financial Times (London, UK); Sep 30, 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All art is autobiographical; the pearl is the oyster's autobiography. -Federico Fellini, film director and writer (20 Jan 1920-1993)





