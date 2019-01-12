  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 29, 2025
There’s a word for it

rupestrian
rupestrian

PRONUNCIATION:
(roo-PES-tree-uhn)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to, composed of, or carved on rocks.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rupes (rock). Earliest documented use: 1800.

USAGE:
“Set in a former 13th-century rupestrian chapel, the hotel has incredible interiors, with towering arches, golden stone, and rooms carved into the cave.”
Zara Sekhavati; Matera Life & Death; The Independent (London, UK); Jan 12, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell. -Edward Abbey, naturalist and author (29 Jan 1927-1989)

