Jan 29, 2025This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
empleomania
rupestrian
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rupestrian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to, composed of, or carved on rocks.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rupes (rock). Earliest documented use: 1800.
USAGE:
“Set in a former 13th-century rupestrian chapel, the hotel has incredible interiors, with towering arches, golden stone, and rooms carved into the cave.”
Zara Sekhavati; Matera Life & Death; The Independent (London, UK); Jan 12, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell. -Edward Abbey, naturalist and author (29 Jan 1927-1989)
