Jan 30, 2025
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
psychrolute
empleomania
rupestrian
abulia
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

abulia

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-BOO/BYOO-lee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: An inability to make decisions.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek aboulia, from a- (not) + boule (will). Earliest documented use: 1848.

USAGE:
“This dilemma truly puzzles the brain and confounds the sense. Overcome by a Hamlet abulia moment, I’m now totally undecided about the right thing to do in these circumstances.”
Mark Carew; A Reunion to Invite, or Not to Invite; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Jul 18, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much, it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little. -Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd US President (30 Jan 1882-1945)

