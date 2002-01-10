

Words for people A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



rounder PRONUNCIATION: (RAUN-duhr)

MEANING: noun: A drunkard, idler, or self-indulgent person.

ETYMOLOGY: Apparently referring to one who makes rounds of bars or downs many rounds of drinks. From Latin rotundus (round), from rota (wheel). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ret- (to run or to roll), which also gave us rodeo, rotunda, rotate, rotary, roulette, orotund rondeau , and rotund . Earliest documented use: 1854.

USAGE:

Bill Dunphy; Take Care in the Core; The Spectator (Hamilton, Canada); Jan 10, 2002.



See more usage examples of “There are people on King Street, rounders and workers alike, moving briskly along the neat sidewalk.”Bill Dunphy; Take Care in the Core;(Hamilton, Canada); Jan 10, 2002.See more usage examples of rounder in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is the ability to take a joke, not make one, that proves you have a sense of humor. -Max Eastman, journalist and poet (4 Jan 1883-1969)





