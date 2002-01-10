  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jan 4, 2022
This week’s theme
Words for people

This week’s words
neoist
rounder
rounder
OK, but just one more round. I have to be up at 3 am tomorrow to wake my parents up.
Image: imgflip
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

rounder

PRONUNCIATION:
(RAUN-duhr)

MEANING:
noun: A drunkard, idler, or self-indulgent person.

ETYMOLOGY:
Apparently referring to one who makes rounds of bars or downs many rounds of drinks. From Latin rotundus (round), from rota (wheel). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ret- (to run or to roll), which also gave us rodeo, rotunda, rotate, rotary, roulette, orotund, rondeau, and rotund. Earliest documented use: 1854.

USAGE:
“There are people on King Street, rounders and workers alike, moving briskly along the neat sidewalk.”
Bill Dunphy; Take Care in the Core; The Spectator (Hamilton, Canada); Jan 10, 2002.

See more usage examples of rounder in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is the ability to take a joke, not make one, that proves you have a sense of humor. -Max Eastman, journalist and poet (4 Jan 1883-1969)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith