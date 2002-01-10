|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 4, 2022This week’s theme
Words for people
This week’s words
rounder
OK, but just one more round. I have to be up at 3 am tomorrow to wake my parents up.
Image: imgflip
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rounder
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A drunkard, idler, or self-indulgent person.
ETYMOLOGY:
Apparently referring to one who makes rounds of bars or downs many rounds of drinks. From Latin rotundus (round), from rota (wheel). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ret- (to run or to roll), which also gave us rodeo, rotunda, rotate, rotary, roulette, orotund, rondeau, and rotund. Earliest documented use: 1854.
USAGE:
“There are people on King Street, rounders and workers alike, moving briskly along the neat sidewalk.”
Bill Dunphy; Take Care in the Core; The Spectator (Hamilton, Canada); Jan 10, 2002.
See more usage examples of rounder in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is the ability to take a joke, not make one, that proves you have a sense of humor. -Max Eastman, journalist and poet (4 Jan 1883-1969)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith