A.Word.A.Day

Jan 6, 2022
This week's theme
Words for people

This week's words
neoist
rounder
hotspur
blellum
Don't let Nebuchadnezzar corner you at parties. He tends to babble on.
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

blellum

PRONUNCIATION:
(BLE-luhm)

MEANING:
noun: An idle, talkative person.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps a blend of Scots bleber (to babble) + skellum (rascal). Earliest documented use: 1790.

USAGE:
“I have had the so-called ‘pleasure’ of yon Braid’s company all afternoon, and I can honestly say I have rarely met a more pompous, self-important old blellum.”
Bruce Durie; The Murder of Young Tom Morris; Gath-Askelon Publishing; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The lust for comfort murders the passions of the soul. -Kahlil Gibran, mystic, poet, and artist (6 Jan 1883-1931)

