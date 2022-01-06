|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 6, 2022This week’s theme
Words for people
This week’s words
rounder
hotspur
blellum
Don’t let Nebuchadnezzar corner you at parties. He tends to babble on.
Image: imgflip
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
blellum
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An idle, talkative person.
ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps a blend of Scots bleber (to babble) + skellum (rascal). Earliest documented use: 1790.
USAGE:
“I have had the so-called ‘pleasure’ of yon Braid’s company all afternoon, and I can honestly say I have rarely met a more pompous, self-important old blellum.”
Bruce Durie; The Murder of Young Tom Morris; Gath-Askelon Publishing; 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The lust for comfort murders the passions of the soul. -Kahlil Gibran, mystic, poet, and artist (6 Jan 1883-1931)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith