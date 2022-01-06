

Words for people A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



blellum PRONUNCIATION: (BLE-luhm)

MEANING: noun: An idle, talkative person.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps a blend of Scots bleber (to babble) + skellum (rascal). Earliest documented use: 1790.

USAGE: “I have had the so-called ‘pleasure’ of yon Braid’s company all afternoon, and I can honestly say I have rarely met a more pompous, self-important old blellum.”

Bruce Durie; The Murder of Young Tom Morris; Gath-Askelon Publishing; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The lust for comfort murders the passions of the soul. -Kahlil Gibran, mystic, poet, and artist (6 Jan 1883-1931)





