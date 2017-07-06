|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 6, 2017This week’s theme
People who became verbs
This week’s words
mithridatize
penelopize
Robinson Crusoe
A still from the film Robinson Crusoe (1902)
Image: Wikipedia Commons
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Robinson Crusoe
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To maroon, to isolate, or to abandon.
noun: A castaway; a person who is isolated or without companionship.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the title character of Daniel Defoe’s 1719 novel Robinson Crusoe. Crusoe was a shipwrecked sailor who spent 28 years on a remote desert island. Earliest documented use: 1768. Crusoe’s aide has also become an eponym in the English language: man Friday.
USAGE:
“I had not seen any people ... while I was Robinson Crusoed out there on the wet international border.”
Robert Wehrman; Walking Man: The Secret Life of Colin Fletcher; BookBaby; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Animal factories are one more sign of the extent to which our technological capacities have advanced faster than our ethics. -Peter Singer, philosopher, professor of bioethics (b. 6 Jul 1946)
|
