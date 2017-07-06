

Jul 6, 2017

People who became verbs



This week’s words

grimthorpe

mithridatize

penelopize

Robinson Crusoe



Robinson Crusoe



Robinson Crusoe PRONUNCIATION: (ROB-in-suhn KROO-soh)

MEANING: verb tr.: To maroon, to isolate, or to abandon.

noun: A castaway; a person who is isolated or without companionship.

ETYMOLOGY: Robinson Crusoe. Crusoe was a shipwrecked sailor who spent 28 years on a remote desert island. Earliest documented use: 1768. Crusoe’s aide has also become an eponym in the English language: After the title character of Daniel Defoe’s 1719 novel. Crusoe was a shipwrecked sailor who spent 28 years on a remote desert island. Earliest documented use: 1768. Crusoe’s aide has also become an eponym in the English language: man Friday

USAGE:

Robert Wehrman; Walking Man: The Secret Life of Colin Fletcher; BookBaby; 2016.



See more usage examples of “I had not seen any people ... while I was Robinson Crusoed out there on the wet international border.”Robert Wehrman;; BookBaby; 2016.See more usage examples of Robinson Crusoe in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Animal factories are one more sign of the extent to which our technological capacities have advanced faster than our ethics. -Peter Singer, philosopher, professor of bioethics (b. 6 Jul 1946)





