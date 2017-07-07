|
The Massacre of the Innocents at Bethlehem
Art: Matteo di Giovanni
out-Herod
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To surpass in cruelty, evil, extravagance, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Herod the Great (74/73 BCE - 4 BCE), who was depicted as a tyrant in old mystery plays. Earliest documented use: 1604.
USAGE:
“The direct damage done by us, by practicing doctors, who see patients mainly for profit is likely on a scale that easily out-Herods any of the harm produced by the pharmaceutical industry.”
S Nassir Ghaemi; Perspectives in Biology and Medicine (Baltimore, Maryland); Spring 2013.
“Mr. Burroughs himself, however, out-Herods them all in the arts of whitewash.”
Thomas M. Disch; Pleasures of Hanging; The New York Times; Mar 15, 1981.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A society that gets rid of all its troublemakers goes downhill. -Robert A. Heinlein, science-fiction author (7 Jul 1907-1988)
