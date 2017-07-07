  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jul 7, 2017
This week’s theme
People who became verbs

This week’s words
grimthorpe
mithridatize
penelopize
Robinson Crusoe
out-Herod

The Massacre of the Innocents at Bethlehem by Matteo di Giovanni
The Massacre of the Innocents at Bethlehem
Art: Matteo di Giovanni
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

out-Herod

PRONUNCIATION:
(out-HER-uhd)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To surpass in cruelty, evil, extravagance, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Herod the Great (74/73 BCE - 4 BCE), who was depicted as a tyrant in old mystery plays. Earliest documented use: 1604.

USAGE:
“The direct damage done by us, by practicing doctors, who see patients mainly for profit is likely on a scale that easily out-Herods any of the harm produced by the pharmaceutical industry.”
S Nassir Ghaemi; Perspectives in Biology and Medicine (Baltimore, Maryland); Spring 2013.

“Mr. Burroughs himself, however, out-Herods them all in the arts of whitewash.”
Thomas M. Disch; Pleasures of Hanging; The New York Times; Mar 15, 1981.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A society that gets rid of all its troublemakers goes downhill. -Robert A. Heinlein, science-fiction author (7 Jul 1907-1988)

