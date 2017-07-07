

out-Herod PRONUNCIATION: (out-HER-uhd)

MEANING: verb tr.: To surpass in cruelty, evil, extravagance, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: After Herod the Great (74/73 BCE - 4 BCE), who was depicted as a tyrant in old mystery plays. Earliest documented use: 1604.

USAGE:

S Nassir Ghaemi; Perspectives in Biology and Medicine (Baltimore, Maryland); Spring 2013.



“Mr. Burroughs himself, however, out-Herods them all in the arts of whitewash.”

Thomas M. Disch; Pleasures of Hanging; The New York Times; Mar 15, 1981.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A society that gets rid of all its troublemakers goes downhill. -Robert A. Heinlein, science-fiction author (7 Jul 1907-1988)





