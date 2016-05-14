|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 11, 2022This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
ritzy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ritzy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Stylish, glamorous, elegant, fashionable, etc., especially in an ostentatious manner.
ETYMOLOGY:
After César Ritz (1850-1918), a Swiss hotelier known for luxurious hotels. Earliest documented use: 1919.
USAGE:
“Ostentatious displays of wealth are less frequent since Xi Jinping took over ... but sports cars, ritzy restaurants, and luxury clothing stores are still common in big cities.”
Inequality in China; The Economist (London, UK); May 14, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:True patriotism springs from a belief in the dignity of the individual, freedom and equality not only for Americans but for all people on earth, universal brotherhood and good will, and a constant and earnest striving toward the principles and ideals on which this country was founded. -Eleanor Roosevelt, diplomat, author, and lecturer (11 Oct 1884-1962)
