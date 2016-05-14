

Eponyms



This week’s words

Copernican

ritzy



Luxury Pet House

Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ritzy PRONUNCIATION: (RIT-see)

MEANING: adjective: Stylish, glamorous, elegant, fashionable, etc., especially in an ostentatious manner.

ETYMOLOGY: After César Ritz (1850-1918), a Swiss hotelier known for luxurious hotels. Earliest documented use: 1919.

USAGE:

Inequality in China; The Economist (London, UK); May 14, 2016.



See more usage examples of “Ostentatious displays of wealth are less frequent since Xi Jinping took over ... but sports cars, ritzy restaurants, and luxury clothing stores are still common in big cities.”Inequality in China;(London, UK); May 14, 2016.See more usage examples of ritzy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

