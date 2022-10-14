

Oct 14, 2022 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

Copernican

ritzy

bacchanalize

Overton window

Barmecide



A Barmecide Feast Puck magazine, Oct 1889 Cartoon:magazine, Oct 1889 Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Barmecide PRONUNCIATION: (BAHR-muh-syd)

MEANING: noun: One giving only the illusion of abundance or some benefits.

ETYMOLOGY: After Barmecide, a nobleman in the story “Barber’s Sixth Brother” from the collection One Thousand and One Nights (also known as The Arabian Nights). In the story, Barmecide pretends to host a lavish feast for a beggar. The beggar plays along, pretending to enjoy the food and wine. He then pretends to get drunk and knocks Barmecide down in the process. In the end, Barmecide is pleased with the beggar for going with the joke and offers him a real feast. Earliest documented use: 1713.

USAGE: “We can recreate in a factional moment whole years gone past ... overdrawing upon a Barmecide deposit of minutes, staking fresh claims upon a mirage?”

Abraham Merritt; The Metal Monster; Musaicum Books; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To read fast is as bad as to eat in a hurry. -Vilhelm Ekelund, poet (14 Oct 1880-1949)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate