  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 13, 2021
This week’s theme
Bird words

This week’s words
dovecote
puttock
raven messenger
raven messenger
A raven messenger in the game Hearthstone
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

raven messenger

PRONUNCIATION:
(RAY-vuhn mes-uhn-juhr)

MEANING:
noun: A messenger who does not arrive or return in time.

ETYMOLOGY:
In the Bible, Noah sends a raven to go scout the scene, but the bird never returns to the ark. Earliest documented use: 1400. Also known as a corbie messenger.

USAGE:
“But by then Zanja should be far away, with no raven messenger to tell the news.”
Laurie J. Marks; Earth Logic; Tor; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The age difference between myself (29) and the oldest House members is ~60 years. For better or worse, young people will live in the world Congress leaves behind. That's why I focus on our future: addressing climate change and runaway income inequality, ending school-to-prison pipelines, etc. -Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman to serve in the US Congress (b. Oct 13, 1989)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith