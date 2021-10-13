

Oct 13, 2021 This week’s theme

Bird words



This week’s words

dovecote

puttock

raven messenger



A raven messenger in the game Hearthstone Image: Hearthstone Wiki Bird words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



raven messenger PRONUNCIATION: (RAY-vuhn mes-uhn-juhr)

MEANING: noun: A messenger who does not arrive or return in time.

ETYMOLOGY: In the Bible, Noah sends a raven to go scout the scene, but the bird never returns to the ark. Earliest documented use: 1400. Also known as a corbie messenger

USAGE: “But by then Zanja should be far away, with no raven messenger to tell the news.”

Laurie J. Marks; Earth Logic; Tor; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The age difference between myself (29) and the oldest House members is ~60 years. For better or worse, young people will live in the world Congress leaves behind. That's why I focus on our future: addressing climate change and runaway income inequality, ending school-to-prison pipelines, etc. -Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman to serve in the US Congress (b. Oct 13, 1989)





