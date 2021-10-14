  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 14, 2021
This week’s theme
Bird words

This week’s words
puttock
raven messenger
pigeonhole, noun 1

pigeonhole, noun 2
Photo: Stop TTIP

pigeonhole, noun 3
Image: Fixers

with Anu Garg

pigeonhole

PRONUNCIATION:
(PIJ-uhn-hohl)

MEANING:
noun:1. A hole or recess for a pigeon to nest or rest.
 2. One of a series of small compartments for filing papers, etc.
 3. A stereotypical category, not reflecting the complexities.
verb tr.:1. To place in, or as if, in a pigeonhole.
 2. To lay aside for future consideration.
 3. To stereotype, to put into a preconceived, rigid category.

ETYMOLOGY:
From pigeon, from Old French pijon (a young bird), from Latin pipio, from pipere/pipare (to chirp) + Old English hol. Earliest documented use: 1577.

USAGE:
“She hardly knew Rory, so pigeonholing him into one of her ten male types would be wrong. But the tattoos, earrings, and leather suggested a guy who was carrying around lots of pain and anger.”
Hope Ramsay; The Bride Next Door; Grand Central Publishing; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. -Dwight D. Eisenhower, US general and 34th president (14 Oct 1890-1969)

