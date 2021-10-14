|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Oct 14, 2021
This week's theme
Bird words
Bird words
This week’s words
puttock
raven messenger
pigeonhole
pigeonhole
pigeonhole
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From pigeon, from Old French pijon (a young bird), from Latin pipio, from pipere/pipare (to chirp) + Old English hol. Earliest documented use: 1577.
USAGE:
“She hardly knew Rory, so pigeonholing him into one of her ten male types would be wrong. But the tattoos, earrings, and leather suggested a guy who was carrying around lots of pain and anger.”
Hope Ramsay; The Bride Next Door; Grand Central Publishing; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. -Dwight D. Eisenhower, US general and 34th president (14 Oct 1890-1969)
