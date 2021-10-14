

pigeonhole PRONUNCIATION: (PIJ-uhn-hohl)

MEANING: noun: 1. A hole or recess for a pigeon to nest or rest. 2. One of a series of small compartments for filing papers, etc. 3. A stereotypical category, not reflecting the complexities. verb tr.: 1. To place in, or as if, in a pigeonhole. 2. To lay aside for future consideration. 3. To stereotype, to put into a preconceived, rigid category.

ETYMOLOGY: From pigeon, from Old French pijon (a young bird), from Latin pipio, from pipere/pipare (to chirp) + Old English hol. Earliest documented use: 1577.

USAGE:

Hope Ramsay; The Bride Next Door; Grand Central Publishing; 2018.



"She hardly knew Rory, so pigeonholing him into one of her ten male types would be wrong. But the tattoos, earrings, and leather suggested a guy who was carrying around lots of pain and anger."
Hope Ramsay; The Bride Next Door; Grand Central Publishing; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. -Dwight D. Eisenhower, US general and 34th president (14 Oct 1890-1969)





