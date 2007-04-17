|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Gold
This week's words
Fort Knox
hallmark
midas
golden parachute
pyrite
Photo: Didier Descouens / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pyrite
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A shiny yellow mineral of iron disulfide. Also known as iron pyrites or fool’s gold.
2. Something that appears valuable but is worthless.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin pyrites (flint), from Greek pyrites lithos (stone of fire, flint), from its shiny surface and its use for starting fire. Earliest documented use: 1475.
USAGE:
“Consider some successes, and what came after them. The Beatles were gold; Wings were pyrite. Bruce Lee is a legend; Bruce Li is a punchline.”
Kurt Blumenau; MJ Cafe to Follow the Loop, But with a Different Menu; Morning Call (Allentown, Pennsylvania); Apr 17, 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If you break your neck, if you have nothing to eat, if your house is on fire, then you've got a problem. Everything else is an inconvenience. Life is inconvenient. Life is lumpy. A lump in the oatmeal, a lump in the throat, and a lump in the breast are not the same kind of lump. One needs to learn the difference. -Robert Fulghum, author (b. 4 Jun 1937)
