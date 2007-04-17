

Jun 4, 2021 This week’s theme

Gold



This week’s words

Fort Knox

hallmark

midas

golden parachute

pyrite



Photo: Didier Descouens / Wikimedia Gold A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pyrite PRONUNCIATION: (PY-ryt)

MEANING: noun:

1. A shiny yellow mineral of iron disulfide. Also known as iron pyrites or

2. Something that appears valuable but is worthless. 1. A shiny yellow mineral of iron disulfide. Also known as iron pyrites or fool’s gold 2. Something that appears valuable but is worthless.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin pyrites (flint), from Greek pyrites lithos (stone of fire, flint), from its shiny surface and its use for starting fire. Earliest documented use: 1475.

JOKE:

“God, can you make everything around me pyrite. Who would know?”

“I would, and at least

“Deal!”

And God This man was too busy golfing to pray. So he held his Bible upside down and tweeted to God:“God, can you make everything around me pyrite. Who would know?”“I would, and at least 81 million people would, but whatever. I’d grant you the wish if you promise never to bring My holy name on your lips again.”“Deal!”And God answered his prayers too.

USAGE:

Kurt Blumenau; MJ Cafe to Follow the Loop, But with a Different Menu; Morning Call (Allentown, Pennsylvania); Apr 17, 2007.



See more usage examples of “Consider some successes, and what came after them. The Beatles were gold; Wings were pyrite. Bruce Lee is a legend; Bruce Li is a punchline.”Kurt Blumenau; MJ Cafe to Follow the Loop, But with a Different Menu;(Allentown, Pennsylvania); Apr 17, 2007.See more usage examples of pyrite in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you break your neck, if you have nothing to eat, if your house is on fire, then you've got a problem. Everything else is an inconvenience. Life is inconvenient. Life is lumpy. A lump in the oatmeal, a lump in the throat, and a lump in the breast are not the same kind of lump. One needs to learn the difference. -Robert Fulghum, author (b. 4 Jun 1937)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate