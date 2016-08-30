

Midas’s daughter turns to gold Illustration: Walter Crane, in A Wonder Book for Boys and Girls (1892) by Nathaniel Hawthorne Gold A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



midas PRONUNCIATION: (MY-duhs)

MEANING: noun:

1. One with the ability to easily turn anything profitable.

2. One who is extremely wealthy.

ETYMOLOGY: After the legendary King Midas who was given the power that anything he touched turned into gold. Earliest documented use: 1584. Also see: Midas touch and Midas-eared

JOKE: A king once prayed and prayed and prayed.

“Why did I even make these creatures? Always begging for something,” God muttered to Himself. “Even kings! Especially kings! Next time I’m shutting evolution down right after chimps.”



“What is it?” He finally said in His booming voice.

“I want everything I touch to turn into gold.”

“You have really thought this through, haven’t you? But what do I care, My job is to answer prayers.”



God granted his wish, but it didn’t turn out so well. So the man prayed again.

“What is it now?”

“God, everyone is social distancing from me, like I have Covid. Take it back, please!”

“There’s no undo button on My celestial console. But, as a consolation I’ll make you a word in the language. Very few have that honor, actually.”

USAGE:

Jack Seale; Be Kind, Don’t Rewind; The Guardian (London, UK); Aug 30, 2016.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The business of the poet and the novelist is to show the sorriness underlying the grandest things and the grandeur underlying the sorriest things. -Thomas Hardy, novelist and poet (2 Jun 1840-1928)





