A.Word.A.Day
Aug 27, 2025
Toponyms
This week’s words
kryptonite
Punic
Battle of Zama in the Second Punic War
Art: Cornelis Cort (1533-1578)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Punic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to Carthage.
2. Treacherous, faithless.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin Punicus (Carthaginian), from Greek Phoinix (Phoenician). Carthage was founded as a Phoenician colony, in present-day Tunisia. Earliest documented use: 1590.
NOTES:
The Romans and Carthaginians clashed in three Punic Wars (264-146 BCE). Rome eventually won, but not without plenty of drama: elephants crossing the Alps, double-crosses, and more salt than a Caesar salad (according to some historians the Romans salted Carthage’s fields after).
USAGE:
“They have cancelled Brexit this Friday because they want to bully and browbeat Parliament into agreeing the Punic terms on which the EU insists.”
Boris Johnson; The People’s Day of Jubilation Hijacked by Spineless Pirates; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Mar 27, 2019.
See more usage examples of punic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When you're traveling, you are what you are right there and then. People don't have your past to hold against you. No yesterdays on the road. -William Least Heat-Moon, travel writer (b. 27 Aug 1939)
