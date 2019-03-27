

Battle of Zama in the Second Punic War Art: Cornelis Cort (1533-1578)



Punic PRONUNCIATION: (PYOO-nik)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Relating to Carthage.

2. Treacherous, faithless.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin Punicus (Carthaginian), from Greek Phoinix (Phoenician). Carthage was founded as a Phoenician colony, in present-day Tunisia. Earliest documented use: 1590.

NOTES: The Romans and Carthaginians clashed in three Punic Wars (264-146 BCE). Rome eventually won, but not without plenty of drama: elephants crossing the Alps, double-crosses, and more salt than a Caesar salad (according to some historians the Romans salted Carthage’s fields after).

USAGE:

Boris Johnson; The People’s Day of Jubilation Hijacked by Spineless Pirates; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Mar 27, 2019.



Boris Johnson; The People's Day of Jubilation Hijacked by Spineless Pirates; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Mar 27, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When you're traveling, you are what you are right there and then. People don't have your past to hold against you. No yesterdays on the road. -William Least Heat-Moon, travel writer (b. 27 Aug 1939)





