  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 27, 2025
This week’s theme
Toponyms

This week’s words
Smithfield bargain
kryptonite
Punic
punic
Battle of Zama in the Second Punic War
Art: Cornelis Cort (1533-1578)
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Punic

PRONUNCIATION:
(PYOO-nik)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to Carthage.
2. Treacherous, faithless.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin Punicus (Carthaginian), from Greek Phoinix (Phoenician). Carthage was founded as a Phoenician colony, in present-day Tunisia. Earliest documented use: 1590.

NOTES:
The Romans and Carthaginians clashed in three Punic Wars (264-146 BCE). Rome eventually won, but not without plenty of drama: elephants crossing the Alps, double-crosses, and more salt than a Caesar salad (according to some historians the Romans salted Carthage’s fields after).

USAGE:
“They have cancelled Brexit this Friday because they want to bully and browbeat Parliament into agreeing the Punic terms on which the EU insists.”
Boris Johnson; The People’s Day of Jubilation Hijacked by Spineless Pirates; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Mar 27, 2019.

See more usage examples of punic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When you're traveling, you are what you are right there and then. People don't have your past to hold against you. No yesterdays on the road. -William Least Heat-Moon, travel writer (b. 27 Aug 1939)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith