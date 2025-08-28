

Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Byzantinize PRONUNCIATION: (biz-uhn-TEE-nyz, BIZ-uhn-tee-nyz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To make complex, elaborate, or intricate.

ETYMOLOGY: After Byzantium, an ancient Greek city, modern-day Istanbul. Earliest documented use: 1855.

NOTES: The figurative sense comes from the Byzantine Empire, famous for elaborate art, onion-layered bureaucracy, and palace intrigues. To Byzantinize is to take something simple and embroider it until it’s as tangled as a modern tax code

USAGE: “You had a feeling, implicit in the ritualistic, byzantinized language which was spoken at these meetings, that there were people all over the world who thought as you did.”

Clancy Sigal; Going Away; Houghton Mifflin; 1962.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If I love you, what business is it of yours? -Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, poet, dramatist, novelist, and philosopher (28 Aug 1749-1832)





