Aug 28, 2025This week’s theme
Toponyms
Basilica of San Vitale, Italy
Photo: Tango7174 / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Byzantinize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To make complex, elaborate, or intricate.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Byzantium, an ancient Greek city, modern-day Istanbul. Earliest documented use: 1855.
NOTES:
The figurative sense comes from the Byzantine Empire, famous for elaborate art, onion-layered bureaucracy, and palace intrigues. To Byzantinize is to take something simple and embroider it until it’s as tangled as a modern tax code.
USAGE:
“You had a feeling, implicit in the ritualistic, byzantinized language which was spoken at these meetings, that there were people all over the world who thought as you did.”
Clancy Sigal; Going Away; Houghton Mifflin; 1962.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If I love you, what business is it of yours? -Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, poet, dramatist, novelist, and philosopher (28 Aug 1749-1832)
