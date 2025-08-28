  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 28, 2025
This week’s theme
Toponyms

This week’s words
Smithfield bargain
kryptonite
Punic
byzantinize
Basilica of San Vitale, Italy
Photo: Tango7174 / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Byzantinize

PRONUNCIATION:
(biz-uhn-TEE-nyz, BIZ-uhn-tee-nyz)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To make complex, elaborate, or intricate.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Byzantium, an ancient Greek city, modern-day Istanbul. Earliest documented use: 1855.

NOTES:
The figurative sense comes from the Byzantine Empire, famous for elaborate art, onion-layered bureaucracy, and palace intrigues. To Byzantinize is to take something simple and embroider it until it’s as tangled as a modern tax code.

USAGE:
“You had a feeling, implicit in the ritualistic, byzantinized language which was spoken at these meetings, that there were people all over the world who thought as you did.”
Clancy Sigal; Going Away; Houghton Mifflin; 1962.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If I love you, what business is it of yours? -Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, poet, dramatist, novelist, and philosopher (28 Aug 1749-1832)

