Feb 9, 2024This week’s theme
Words derived from food
This week’s words
tzimmes
gravy train
cold turkey
nothingburger
plain-vanilla
plain-vanilla
plain-vanilla
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Basic, plain, or bland.
ETYMOLOGY:
From plain + vanilla, from Spanish vainilla (little pod), from vaina (sheath), from Latin vaginα (sheath) + -illa (diminutive suffix). Earliest documented use: 1942.
NOTES:
Once vanillin, the organic compound that gives vanilla its flavor, was synthesized, it became cheap to use vanilla flavor. It became the default flavor of ice-cream and soon the term was used for anything basic, unadorned, without any extras.
USAGE:
“Dad was expecting your plain-vanilla legislative report. Instead, Paul bound it in a four-color magazine stock cover with a beach scene and with the title ‘Footprints ... on the Sands of Time’.”
Mimi Swartz; Remembering Paul Burka; Texas Monthly (Austin); Oct 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Activism is the rent I pay for living on the planet. -Alice Walker, author (b. 9 Feb 1944)
