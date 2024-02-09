

Feb 9, 2024 This week’s theme

Words derived from food



This week’s words

tzimmes

gravy train

cold turkey

nothingburger

plain-vanilla



Photo: Wikimedia Commons Words derived from food A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



plain-vanilla PRONUNCIATION: (PLAYN vuh-NIL-uh)

MEANING: adjective: Basic, plain, or bland.

ETYMOLOGY: From plain + vanilla, from Spanish vainilla (little pod), from vaina (sheath), from Latin vaginα (sheath) + -illa (diminutive suffix). Earliest documented use: 1942.

NOTES: Once vanillin, the organic compound that gives vanilla its flavor, was synthesized, it became cheap to use vanilla flavor. It became the default flavor of ice-cream and soon the term was used for anything basic, unadorned, without any extras.

USAGE: “Dad was expecting your plain-vanilla legislative report. Instead, Paul bound it in a four-color magazine stock cover with a beach scene and with the title ‘Footprints ... on the Sands of Time’.”

Mimi Swartz; Remembering Paul Burka; Texas Monthly (Austin); Oct 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Activism is the rent I pay for living on the planet. -Alice Walker, author (b. 9 Feb 1944)





