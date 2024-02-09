  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 9, 2024
This week’s theme
Words derived from food

This week’s words
tzimmes
gravy train
cold turkey
nothingburger
plain-vanilla

vanilla
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

plain-vanilla

PRONUNCIATION:
(PLAYN vuh-NIL-uh)

MEANING:
adjective: Basic, plain, or bland.

ETYMOLOGY:
From plain + vanilla, from Spanish vainilla (little pod), from vaina (sheath), from Latin vaginα (sheath) + -illa (diminutive suffix). Earliest documented use: 1942.

NOTES:
Once vanillin, the organic compound that gives vanilla its flavor, was synthesized, it became cheap to use vanilla flavor. It became the default flavor of ice-cream and soon the term was used for anything basic, unadorned, without any extras.

USAGE:
“Dad was expecting your plain-vanilla legislative report. Instead, Paul bound it in a four-color magazine stock cover with a beach scene and with the title ‘Footprints ... on the Sands of Time’.”
Mimi Swartz; Remembering Paul Burka; Texas Monthly (Austin); Oct 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Activism is the rent I pay for living on the planet. -Alice Walker, author (b. 9 Feb 1944)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith