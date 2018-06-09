A.Word.A.Day

nothingburger

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: Someone or something that turns out to be inconsequential.

ETYMOLOGY:

From the metaphorical use of a burger missing a patty. Coined by Hollywood gossip columnist Louella Parsons. Earliest documented use: 1942.

USAGE:

“So was this the start of something beautiful, or a great big German nothingburger?”

Angela Plays it Cool; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 9, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: