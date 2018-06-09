|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 8, 2024This week’s theme
Words derived from food
This week’s words
gravy train
cold turkey
nothingburger
Image: Phillustrations / Threadless
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nothingburger
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Someone or something that turns out to be inconsequential.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the metaphorical use of a burger missing a patty. Coined by Hollywood gossip columnist Louella Parsons. Earliest documented use: 1942.
USAGE:
“So was this the start of something beautiful, or a great big German nothingburger?”
Angela Plays it Cool; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 9, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When love and skill work together, expect a masterpiece. -John Ruskin, author, art critic, and social reformer (8 Feb 1819-1900)
|
