Feb 8, 2024
This week’s theme
Words derived from food

This week’s words
tzimmes
gravy train
cold turkey
nothingburger
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

nothingburger

PRONUNCIATION:
(NUH-thing-buhr-guhr)

MEANING:
noun: Someone or something that turns out to be inconsequential.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the metaphorical use of a burger missing a patty. Coined by Hollywood gossip columnist Louella Parsons. Earliest documented use: 1942.

USAGE:
“So was this the start of something beautiful, or a great big German nothingburger?”
Angela Plays it Cool; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 9, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When love and skill work together, expect a masterpiece. -John Ruskin, author, art critic, and social reformer (8 Feb 1819-1900)

