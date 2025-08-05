  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 5, 2025
This week’s theme
Lewis Carroll

This week’s words
rabbit hole
phlizz
Illustration: Harry Furniss in Sylvie and Bruno 1889
with Anu Garg

PRONUNCIATION:
(fliz)

MEANING:
noun: Something existing only in name: an illusion or empty semblance.

ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by Lewis Carroll in the novel Sylvie and Bruno (1889). Earliest documented use: 1889.

USAGE:
“What was his image of her, but a phlizz, but a fraud?”
John Galsworthy; Silver Spoon; Grosset & Dunlap; 1926.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Patriotism is a kind of religion; it is the egg from which wars are hatched. -Guy de Maupassant, short story writer and novelist (5 Aug 1850-1893)

