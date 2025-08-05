|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 5, 2025This week’s theme
Lewis Carroll
This week’s words
phlizz
Illustration: Harry Furniss in Sylvie and Bruno 1889
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
phlizz
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Something existing only in name: an illusion or empty semblance.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by Lewis Carroll in the novel Sylvie and Bruno (1889). Earliest documented use: 1889.
USAGE:
“What was his image of her, but a phlizz, but a fraud?”
John Galsworthy; Silver Spoon; Grosset & Dunlap; 1926.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Patriotism is a kind of religion; it is the egg from which wars are hatched. -Guy de Maupassant, short story writer and novelist (5 Aug 1850-1893)
