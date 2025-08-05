Aug 5, 2025 This week’s theme

Lewis Carroll



This week’s words

rabbit hole

phlizz



Illustration: Harry Furniss in Sylvie and Bruno 1889 Lewis Carroll

A.Word.A.Day

phlizz

noun: Something existing only in name: an illusion or empty semblance.

Coined by Lewis Carroll in the novel Sylvie and Bruno (1889). Earliest documented use: 1889.

“What was his image of her, but a phlizz, but a fraud?”

John Galsworthy; Silver Spoon; Grosset & Dunlap; 1926.

