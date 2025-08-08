|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 8, 2025This week’s theme
Lewis Carroll
This week’s words
rabbit hole
phlizz
jabberwock
white knight
boojum
The boojum tree is named after Boojum
Photo: Tomas Castelazo / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
boojum
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An imaginary or elusive goal whose pursuit may lead to ruin.
ETYMOLOGY:
After an imaginary animal in Lewis Carroll’s poem “The Hunting of the Snark”. In the poem, the Boojum is a particularly dangerous type of Snark, whose sudden appearance causes the hunter to “softly and suddenly vanish away”. Earliest documented use: 1876.
USAGE:
“Wheeler would find a new boojum to hunt, and be hunted by.”
Harry Blank; The Breach Goes On: Deadlined Hub; 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When I can look Life in the eyes, / Grown calm and very coldly wise, / Life will have given me the truth, / And taken in exchange -- my youth. -Sara Teasdale, poet (8 Aug 1884-1933)
