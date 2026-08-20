

Aug 20, 2026 This week’s theme

Words that say it twice



This week’s words

circumambient

hapchance

concomitance

overplus



A coin depicting a double cornucopia, 261 BCE Image: Art Institute of Chicago

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overplus PRONUNCIATION: (O-vuhr-pluhs)

MEANING: noun: Something extra; a surplus.

ETYMOLOGY: A partial translation of French surplus: French sur (over) was replaced by English over, from Old English ofer, while French plus (more), from Latin plus, was retained. Earliest documented use: before 1387.

NOTES: Overplus is, more or less, more more. Apparently, one more was simply not enough, so the English language had to go above and beyond. It is the linguistic equivalent of wearing a belt and suspenders.

USAGE:

Alfred Corn; Finders, Keepers; Poetry (Chicago, Illinois); Dec 2013.



See more usage examples of “A verbal art requires more than saying that, for example, a cardinal is bright red and has a fat beak. Sometimes [May] Swenson gives us that overplus and sometimes not.”Alfred Corn; Finders, Keepers;(Chicago, Illinois); Dec 2013.See more usage examples of overplus in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The politician wants men to know how to die courageously; the poet wants men to live courageously. -Salvatore Quasimodo, poet, Nobel laureate (20 Aug 1901-1968)





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