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Aug 19, 2026
This week’s theme
Words that say it twice

This week’s words
circumambient
hapchance
concomitance
concomitance
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concomitance

PRONUNCIATION:
(kuhn-KOM-i-tuhns)

MEANING:
noun
1. Occurrence or existence together or in connection with another.
2. Something that occurs or exists in connection with another.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin concomitari (to accompany), from con- (with) + comitari (to accompany), from Latin comes (companion), from com- (with) + ire (to go). Earliest documented use: before 1535.

NOTES:
Etymologically, concomitance is with with. The word comes accompanied by its own companion. With with is better than without without, or even with without.

USAGE:
“Sometimes, I almost think my husband and I have reached sublime concomitance. Two hearts that beat almost as one.”
Lila Cohen; Of Heartbeats and Heartthrobs; Hartford Courant (Connecticut); Feb 12, 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is only one way to achieve happiness on this terrestrial ball, and that is to have either a clear conscience or none at all. -Ogden Nash, poet (19 Aug 1902-1971)

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