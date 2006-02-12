

Aug 19, 2026 This week’s theme

Words that say it twice



This week’s words

circumambient

hapchance

concomitance



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concomitance PRONUNCIATION: (kuhn-KOM-i-tuhns)

MEANING: noun

1. Occurrence or existence together or in connection with another.

2. Something that occurs or exists in connection with another.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin concomitari (to accompany), from con- (with) + comitari (to accompany), from Latin comes (companion), from com- (with) + ire (to go). Earliest documented use: before 1535.

NOTES: Etymologically, concomitance is with with. The word comes accompanied by its own companion. With with is better than without without, or even with without.

USAGE: “Sometimes, I almost think my husband and I have reached sublime concomitance. Two hearts that beat almost as one.”

Lila Cohen; Of Heartbeats and Heartthrobs; Hartford Courant (Connecticut); Feb 12, 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is only one way to achieve happiness on this terrestrial ball, and that is to have either a clear conscience or none at all. -Ogden Nash, poet (19 Aug 1902-1971)





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