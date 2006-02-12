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Aug 19, 2026This week’s theme
Words that say it twice
This week’s words
hapchance
concomitance
Gadwall Hens
Photo: Belen Bilgic Schneider
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
concomitance
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun
1. Occurrence or existence together or in connection with another.
2. Something that occurs or exists in connection with another.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin concomitari (to accompany), from con- (with) + comitari (to accompany), from Latin comes (companion), from com- (with) + ire (to go). Earliest documented use: before 1535.
NOTES:
Etymologically, concomitance is with with. The word comes accompanied by its own companion. With with is better than without without, or even with without.
USAGE:
“Sometimes, I almost think my husband and I have reached sublime concomitance. Two hearts that beat almost as one.”
Lila Cohen; Of Heartbeats and Heartthrobs; Hartford Courant (Connecticut); Feb 12, 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is only one way to achieve happiness on this terrestrial ball, and that is to have either a clear conscience or none at all. -Ogden Nash, poet (19 Aug 1902-1971)
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