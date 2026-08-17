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Sep 25, 2026This week’s theme
Words with scene-stealing examples
This week’s words
soporiferous
misgiving
timorous
kidology
obtuse
Scholars at a Lecture, 1736
Art: William Hogarth
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
obtuse
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Slow or unwilling to understand.
2. Dull or indistinct, as a sound, pain, or sensation.
3. Blunt; not sharp or pointed.
4. Of an angle: measuring more than 90° and less than 180°.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin obtundere (to beat against), from ob- (against) + tundere (to beat), which also gave us pierce, contuse, and obtund. Earliest documented use: 1425.
NOTES:
The obtuse barracuda (Sphyraena obtusata) is not known to be slow to understand. Its snout is pointed; what the structure anatomists describe as obtuse is the rounded rear tip of its opercle, or gill cover.
USAGE:
“How will Ambassador Hoekstra’s removal from Canada be done? The obvious answer: an Air Canada catering cart.
...
Hoekstra may not have killed anyone, but he has repeatedly stabbed the Oxford definition of ‘diplomat’ with a steak knife. Like his fetid overlord, Hoekstra has referred to Canadians as ‘nasty’ and ‘mean’ and also said he does not understand us. Two insults and a compliment -- make up your mind, Pete.
...
Has there ever been a diplomat so utterly obtuse? It perfectly fits the Trump pattern -- a crackpot in charge of health, a sycophant in charge of justice, a succession of professional liars in charge of media and, for ambassador to Canada, a man who combines the bark of a sea lion with the charm of a box jellyfish.”
Steve Burgess; Please Advise! Where Do I Sign the Hoekstra Heave-Ho Petition?; The Tyee (Vancouver, Canada); Aug 17, 2026.
See more usage examples of obtuse in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:No battle is ever won he said. They are not even fought. The field only reveals to man his own folly and despair, and victory is an illusion of philosophers and fools. -William Faulkner, novelist (25 Sep 1897-1962)
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