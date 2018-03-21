

Sep 23, 2026 This week’s theme

Words with scene-stealing examples



This week’s words

soporiferous

misgiving

timorous



The Attack, 1899

The Russian doubleheaded eagle is attacking the maiden symbolizing Finland, trying to rob her of her book of laws Art: Edvard Isto

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timorous PRONUNCIATION: (TIM-uhr-uhs)

MEANING: adjective: Full of fear; timid.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin timor (fear), from timere (to fear). Earliest documented use: c. 1450.

USAGE:

Coming Face to Neck With Vladimir Putin; The Economist (London, UK); Mar 21, 2018.



See more usage examples of “[Vladimir Yakunin, then president of Russian Railways,] explained to me that Russia had not invested heavily in high-speed trains out of deference to their neighbours, the Finns: Russia has a lot of Finnish visitors, he explained, but Finns are by nature timorous and he did not want to frighten them by giving them rides on trains that were too fast.”Coming Face to Neck With Vladimir Putin;(London, UK); Mar 21, 2018.See more usage examples of timorous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Our conscience is not the vessel of eternal verities. It grows with our social life, and a new social condition means a radical change in conscience. -Walter Lippmann, journalist (23 Sep 1889-1974)





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