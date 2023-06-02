  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 2, 2023
This week’s theme
Coined words

This week’s words
rusticle
infodemic
interrobang
tulgey
nobodaddy

nobodaddy

PRONUNCIATION:
(NO-buh-dad-ee)

MEANING:
noun:
1. God.
2. Someone who is no longer considered worthy of respect.

ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by the poet William Blake as a blend of nobody + daddy. Earliest documented use: 1793.

USAGE:
“We should remember that Nicolson at least was trying to rehabilitate Tennyson, to raise him from the fallen pantheon of nineteenth-century Nobodaddies.”
Philip Larkin; Further Requirements; University of Michigan Press; 2004.

“He was a nobodaddy and a clod, and any pimplefaced boy could see that talking to him was a waste of breath.”
Paul Auster; Mr. Vertigo; Faber; 1994.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is a price to pay for speaking the truth. There is a bigger price for living a lie. -Cornel West, author and philosopher (b. 2 Jun 1953)

