

Jun 2, 2023 This week’s theme

Coined words



This week’s words

rusticle

infodemic

interrobang

tulgey

nobodaddy



Nobodaddy, The Musical Image: Buzzart Coined words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



nobodaddy PRONUNCIATION: (NO-buh-dad-ee)

MEANING: noun:

1. God.

2. Someone who is no longer considered worthy of respect.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by the poet William Blake as a blend of nobody + daddy. Earliest documented use: 1793.

USAGE: “We should remember that Nicolson at least was trying to rehabilitate Tennyson, to raise him from the fallen pantheon of nineteenth-century Nobodaddies.”

Philip Larkin; Further Requirements; University of Michigan Press; 2004.



“He was a nobodaddy and a clod, and any pimplefaced boy could see that talking to him was a waste of breath.”

Paul Auster; Mr. Vertigo; Faber; 1994.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is a price to pay for speaking the truth. There is a bigger price for living a lie. -Cornel West, author and philosopher (b. 2 Jun 1953)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate