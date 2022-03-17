  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 30, 2023
Coined words

with Anu Garg

infodemic

PRONUNCIATION:
(in-fuh/foh-DEM-ik)

MEANING:
noun: A glut of mostly unreliable, rapidly spreading information relating to an event, crisis, disease, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of information + epidemic, coined by the author and columnist David J. Rothkopf in a Washington Post column about the SARS epidemic. Earliest documented use: 2003.

USAGE:
“Anke Richter says: ‘But we didn’t really see that the infodemic did creep in, because you can’t stop that with MIQ at the border.’”
Kirsty Johnston; The “Cult-Like” Features of Vax Misinformation; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Mar 17, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Your love to me was like an unread book. -Countee Cullen, poet, novelist, and playwright (30 May 1903-1946)

