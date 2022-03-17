|
A.Word.A.Day
May 30, 2023This week’s theme
Coined words
This week’s words
infodemic
How to flatten the infodemic curve
Image: World Health Organisation
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A glut of mostly unreliable, rapidly spreading information relating to an event, crisis, disease, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of information + epidemic, coined by the author and columnist David J. Rothkopf in a Washington Post column about the SARS epidemic. Earliest documented use: 2003.
USAGE:
“Anke Richter says: ‘But we didn’t really see that the infodemic did creep in, because you can’t stop that with MIQ at the border.’”
Kirsty Johnston; The “Cult-Like” Features of Vax Misinformation; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Mar 17, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Your love to me was like an unread book. -Countee Cullen, poet, novelist, and playwright (30 May 1903-1946)
