infodemic PRONUNCIATION: (in-fuh/foh-DEM-ik)

MEANING: noun: A glut of mostly unreliable, rapidly spreading information relating to an event, crisis, disease, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of information + epidemic, coined by the author and columnist David J. Rothkopf in a Washington Post column about the SARS epidemic. Earliest documented use: 2003.

Kirsty Johnston; The “Cult-Like” Features of Vax Misinformation; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Mar 17, 2022. “Anke Richter says: ‘But we didn’t really see that the infodemic did creep in, because you can’t stop that with MIQ at the border.’”Kirsty Johnston; The “Cult-Like” Features of Vax Misinformation;(Wellington, New Zealand); Mar 17, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Your love to me was like an unread book. -Countee Cullen, poet, novelist, and playwright (30 May 1903-1946)





