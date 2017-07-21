  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 21, 2017
This week’s theme
Random words

This week’s words
retral
lateritious
coadjutant
empyrean
niveous

snowy owl
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

niveous

PRONUNCIATION:
(NIV-ee-uhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Snowy or resembling snow.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin niveus, from nix (snow). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:
“Here, wooded hills rolled gently away to a horizon wrapped in a niveous haze.”
Cecilia Dart-Thornton; The Ill-Made Mute; Warner Books; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
All my life I've looked at words as though I were seeing them for the first time. -Ernest Hemingway, author and journalist, Nobel laureate (21 Jul 1899-1961)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith