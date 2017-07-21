

Jul 21, 2017

niveous PRONUNCIATION: (NIV-ee-uhs)

MEANING: adjective: Snowy or resembling snow.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin niveus, from nix (snow). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE: “Here, wooded hills rolled gently away to a horizon wrapped in a niveous haze.”

Cecilia Dart-Thornton; The Ill-Made Mute; Warner Books; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All my life I've looked at words as though I were seeing them for the first time. -Ernest Hemingway, author and journalist, Nobel laureate (21 Jul 1899-1961)





