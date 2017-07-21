|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 21, 2017
Random words
This week’s words
retral
lateritious
coadjutant
empyrean
niveous
Photo: David Syzdek
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
niveous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Snowy or resembling snow.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin niveus, from nix (snow). Earliest documented use: 1623.
USAGE:
“Here, wooded hills rolled gently away to a horizon wrapped in a niveous haze.”
Cecilia Dart-Thornton; The Ill-Made Mute; Warner Books; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:All my life I've looked at words as though I were seeing them for the first time. -Ernest Hemingway, author and journalist, Nobel laureate (21 Jul 1899-1961)
|
