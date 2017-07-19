  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 19, 2017
This week’s theme
Random words

This week’s words
retral
lateritious
coadjutant
Send a gift that
keeps on giving,
all year long:
A gift subscription of AWAD or give the gift of books
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

coadjutant

PRONUNCIATION:
(ko-AJ-uh-tuhnt)

MEANING:
noun: A helper or an assistant.
adjective: Helping or cooperating.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin co- (with) + ad- (about) + juvare (to help). Earliest documented use: 1708.

USAGE:
“Kosa Pan is aboard the Oiseau, the ship that has brought him and two coadjutants from Siam on a diplomatic mission to the court of Louis XIV.”
Daniela Bleichmar & Peter Mancall; Collecting Across Cultures; University of Pennsylvania Press; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I'm fed up to the ears with old men dreaming up wars for young men to die in. -George McGovern, senator and author (19 Jul 1922-2012)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith