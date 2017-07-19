A.Word.A.Day

coadjutant

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A helper or an assistant.

adjective: Helping or cooperating.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin co- (with) + ad- (about) + juvare (to help). Earliest documented use: 1708.

USAGE:

“Kosa Pan is aboard the Oiseau, the ship that has brought him and two coadjutants from Siam on a diplomatic mission to the court of Louis XIV.”

Daniela Bleichmar & Peter Mancall; Collecting Across Cultures; University of Pennsylvania Press; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: