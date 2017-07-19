|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 19, 2017This week’s theme
Random words
This week’s words
coadjutant
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
coadjutant
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A helper or an assistant.
adjective: Helping or cooperating.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin co- (with) + ad- (about) + juvare (to help). Earliest documented use: 1708.
USAGE:
“Kosa Pan is aboard the Oiseau, the ship that has brought him and two coadjutants from Siam on a diplomatic mission to the court of Louis XIV.”
Daniela Bleichmar & Peter Mancall; Collecting Across Cultures; University of Pennsylvania Press; 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I'm fed up to the ears with old men dreaming up wars for young men to die in. -George McGovern, senator and author (19 Jul 1922-2012)
