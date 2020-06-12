|
Jun 12, 2020This week’s theme
Words having origins in rivers
This week’s words
Yarra-banker
Klondike
Rubicon
meander
Niagara
A.Word.A.Day
Niagara
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An outpouring; a deluge.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the Niagara river which forms the Niagara Falls, a group of three massive waterfalls, between the US and Canada. Earliest documented use: 1800.
USAGE:
“The sight of the eyes triggered something -- something massive. A Niagara of memory came thundering back.”
Douglas Preston, Lincoln Child, and R.L. Stine; Gaslighted; Simon & Schuster; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world. -Anne Frank, Holocaust diarist (12 Jun 1929-1945)
