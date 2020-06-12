

Jun 12, 2020 This week’s theme

Words having origins in rivers



This week’s words

Yarra-banker

Klondike

Rubicon

meander

Niagara



Voute sous la Chute du Niagara - Niagara Falls

Engraving: Chollet, c. 1841

Image: Drawing: Jacques-Hippolyte van der BurchEngraving: Chollet, c. 1841Image: Wikimedia Commons Words having origins in rivers A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Niagara PRONUNCIATION: (ny-AG-ruh, ny-AG-uhr-uh)

MEANING: noun: An outpouring; a deluge.

ETYMOLOGY: After the Niagara river which forms the Niagara Falls, a group of three massive waterfalls, between the US and Canada. Earliest documented use: 1800.

USAGE:

Douglas Preston, Lincoln Child, and R.L. Stine; Gaslighted; Simon & Schuster; 2014.



See more usage examples of “The sight of the eyes triggered something -- something massive. A Niagara of memory came thundering back.”Douglas Preston, Lincoln Child, and R.L. Stine;; Simon & Schuster; 2014.See more usage examples of Niagara in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world. -Anne Frank, Holocaust diarist (12 Jun 1929-1945)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate