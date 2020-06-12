  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 12, 2020
Words having origins in rivers

Voute sous la Chute du Niagara - Niagara Falls
Drawing: Jacques-Hippolyte van der Burch
Engraving: Chollet, c. 1841
Image: Wikimedia Commons
with Anu Garg

Niagara

PRONUNCIATION:
(ny-AG-ruh, ny-AG-uhr-uh)

MEANING:
noun: An outpouring; a deluge.

ETYMOLOGY:
After the Niagara river which forms the Niagara Falls, a group of three massive waterfalls, between the US and Canada. Earliest documented use: 1800.

USAGE:
“The sight of the eyes triggered something -- something massive. A Niagara of memory came thundering back.”
Douglas Preston, Lincoln Child, and R.L. Stine; Gaslighted; Simon & Schuster; 2014.

See more usage examples of Niagara in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world. -Anne Frank, Holocaust diarist (12 Jun 1929-1945)

