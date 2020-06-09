

Words having origins in rivers



Miners bee-lining in the Klondike, 1898 Photo: E.A. Hegg / Wikimedia Words having origins in rivers A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Klondike PRONUNCIATION: (KLAN-dyk)

MEANING: noun: A rich source of something valuable.

ETYMOLOGY: After the Klondike region in the Yukon Territory, Canada, named after the Klondike River. It was the site of a gold rush from 1896 to 1899. Earliest documented use: 1897.

USAGE:

Paul Grainge; Film Histories; Edinburgh University Press; 2007.



See more usage examples of “The film can hardly be said to contain ‘a Klondike of creative ideas’.”Paul Grainge;; Edinburgh University Press; 2007.See more usage examples of Klondike in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Ethics, decency, and morality are the real soldiers. -Kiran Bedi, police officer and social activist (b. 9 Jun 1949)





