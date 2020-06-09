  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 9, 2020
This week’s theme
Words having origins in rivers

This week’s words
Yarra-banker
Klondike
klondike
Miners bee-lining in the Klondike, 1898
with Anu Garg

Klondike

PRONUNCIATION:
(KLAN-dyk)

MEANING:
noun: A rich source of something valuable.

ETYMOLOGY:
After the Klondike region in the Yukon Territory, Canada, named after the Klondike River. It was the site of a gold rush from 1896 to 1899. Earliest documented use: 1897.

USAGE:
“The film can hardly be said to contain ‘a Klondike of creative ideas’.”
Paul Grainge; Film Histories; Edinburgh University Press; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Ethics, decency, and morality are the real soldiers. -Kiran Bedi, police officer and social activist (b. 9 Jun 1949)

