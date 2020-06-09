|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Jun 9, 2020This week’s theme
Words having origins in rivers
This week’s words
Klondike
Miners bee-lining in the Klondike, 1898
Photo: E.A. Hegg / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Klondike
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A rich source of something valuable.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the Klondike region in the Yukon Territory, Canada, named after the Klondike River. It was the site of a gold rush from 1896 to 1899. Earliest documented use: 1897.
USAGE:
“The film can hardly be said to contain ‘a Klondike of creative ideas’.”
Paul Grainge; Film Histories; Edinburgh University Press; 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Ethics, decency, and morality are the real soldiers. -Kiran Bedi, police officer and social activist (b. 9 Jun 1949)
