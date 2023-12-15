

Dec 15, 2023 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

Gavroche

Bechdel test

chimerize

grangousier

lexiphanic



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



lexiphanic PRONUNCIATION: (lek-si-FAN-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Using pretentious words and language.

ETYMOLOGY: After Lexiphanes, a bombastic speaker, in the satire of the same name by Lucian (2nd century CE). From Greek lexis (speech, diction, word) + phainein (to show). Earliest documented use: 1767.

NOTES:



With Lexiphanes’s system cleaned, the doctor leaves him in his friend’s care. Lycinus prescribes reading great poets, orators, and philosophers, saying “We do not like even poetry to read like the dictionary.”



Lexiphanes is also a genus of leaf beetles. It’s not known what these beetles talk about when they use their fancy long words. Lexiphanes, the title character of the satire, likes to use pretentious words and convoluted sentences in the belief that it shows his intellect. His friend Lycinus is concerned and has a doctor treat him. The doctor prescribes an emetic to purge Lexiphanes of his vocal clogging.With Lexiphanes’s system cleaned, the doctor leaves him in his friend’s care. Lycinus prescribes reading great poets, orators, and philosophers, saying “We do not like even poetry to read like the dictionary.”is also a genus of leaf beetles. It’s not known what these beetles talk about when they use their fancy long words.

USAGE: “Someone who reads dictionaries for fun. ... Been totally lexiphanic and proud of the fact.”

Debra Adelaide; The Household Guide to Dying; HarperCollins; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Writing is like carrying a fetus. -Edna O'Brien, writer (b. 15 Dec 1930)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate