

Jan 24, 2020 This week’s theme

Adjectives used postpositively



This week’s words

ad litem

errant

aforethought

immemorial

laureate



A Reading from Homer, 1885 (detail)

A poet crowned with a laurel wreath reads Homer to an audience Art: Lawrence Alma-Tadema Adjectives used postpositively A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



laureate PRONUNCIATION: (LOR-ee-uht)

MEANING: adjective: Having special distinction or recognition in a field.

noun: A person honored for achieving distinction in a field.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin laureatus (crowned with laurel), from laurea (crown of laurel), feminine of laureus (of laurel), from laurus (laurel). Earliest documented use: 1395.

NOTES: In ancient Greece, a wreath or a crown of laurel sprigs was used to honor people. The word baccalaureate as a synonym for bachelor’s degree was formed from the alteration of Latin baccalarius to conform to bacca lauri (laurel berry).

USAGE:

Steven M. Sears; The Indomitable Investor; Wiley; 2012.

[May we suggest Bernie Madoff as our first investor laureate? -Ed.]



See more usage examples of “To foster financial education, the US President or the Secretary of the Treasury should appoint an investor laureate to serve the nation.”Steven M. Sears;; Wiley; 2012.See more usage examples of laureate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it. -Edith Wharton, novelist (24 Jan 1861-1937)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate