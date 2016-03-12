  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

immemorial

PRONUNCIATION:
(im-uh-MOHR-ee-uhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Very old; beyond memory or recorded history.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin in- (not) + memoria (memory). Earliest documented use: 1593.

USAGE:
“Central bankers like giving the impression that they have played such roles since time immemorial, but as Lord King points out the reality is otherwise. The Fed was created only in 1913.”
Mervyn King and the Financial Crisis; The Economist (London, UK); Mar 12, 2016.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If you don't love me, it does not matter, anyway I can love for both of us. -Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle), novelist (23 Jan 1783-1842)

