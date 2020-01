A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: Very old; beyond memory or recorded history.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin in- (not) + memoria (memory). Earliest documented use: 1593.

USAGE:

“Central bankers like giving the impression that they have played such roles since time immemorial, but as Lord King points out the reality is otherwise. The Fed was created only in 1913.”Mervyn King and the Financial Crisis;(London, UK); Mar 12, 2016.See more usage examples of immemorial in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary