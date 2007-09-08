  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Words with movie connections

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

keystone cop

PRONUNCIATION:
(KEE-stohn kop)

MEANING:
noun: An incompetent bungling person, especially a police officer.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Keystone Cops/Kops, a series of comedy films starting with the 1912 silent film Hoffmeyer’s Legacy. The films were produced by the Keystone Studios. Earliest documented use: 1917.

NOTES:
The films featured incompetent policemen in ill-fitting uniforms. They often tripped over each other, got into frenetic chase scenes, and were involved in other chaotic farcical situations. Imagine if the Avengers had no training, no plan, and tripped over their own capes. Such is the energy of the Keystone Cops.

USAGE:
“The parents of Madeleine McCann have been declared suspects by police in Portugal. Many are now referring to the case as a travesty as these Keystone cops have now played a what appears to be desperate move to try and save face.”
Lynda Johnson; Madeleine McCann Parents Shocked; The National Ledger (Phoenix, Arizona); Sep 8, 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is nothing more dangerous than a government of the many controlled by the few. -Lawrence Lessig, professor and political activist (b. 3 Jun 1961)

