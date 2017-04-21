|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Jun 5, 2025This week’s theme
Words with movie connections
This week’s words
Keystone cop
big chill
bunny boiler
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bunny boiler
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person who is dangerously obsessive and vengeful, especially when spurned.
ETYMOLOGY:
After a character in the 1987 film Fatal Attraction who boils a pet rabbit belonging to the family of a married man who has an affair with her but then spurns her. Earliest documented use: 1990.
NOTES:
As the playwright William Congreve said in 1697: "Heaven has no rage like love to hatred turned, nor hell a fury like a woman scorned." In Fatal Attraction, that fury came with a pot of boiling water.
While the term is vivid shorthand for obsessive behavior, it often reflects a double standard: strong emotional reactions in women are pathologized, while similar behavior in men may be cast as tragic or intense.
USAGE:
"Heigl plays Tessa, a Malibu supermom who turns bunny boiler after her stubble-bearded hubby David (Geoff Stults), a Wall Street hotshot turned California microbrewer, dumps her for his new lover Julia."
Peter Howell; This Revenge Thriller Is Easily Forgettable; Toronto Star (Canada); Apr 21, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What can be added to the happiness of a man who is in health, out of debt, and has a clear conscience? -Adam Smith, economist (5 Jun 1723-1790)
