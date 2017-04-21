

Jun 5, 2025 This week’s theme

Words with movie connections



This week’s words

Rambo

Keystone cop

big chill

bunny boiler



The bunny boiler scene (2 min.) Words with movie connections A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bunny boiler PRONUNCIATION: (BUH-nee boy-luhr)

MEANING: noun: A person who is dangerously obsessive and vengeful, especially when spurned.

ETYMOLOGY: After a character in the 1987 film Fatal Attraction who boils a pet rabbit belonging to the family of a married man who has an affair with her but then spurns her. Earliest documented use: 1990.

NOTES: As the playwright William Congreve said in 1697: "Heaven has no rage like love to hatred turned, nor hell a fury like a woman scorned." In Fatal Attraction, that fury came with a pot of boiling water.



While the term is vivid shorthand for obsessive behavior, it often reflects a double standard: strong emotional reactions in women are pathologized, while similar behavior in men may be cast as tragic or intense.

USAGE: "Heigl plays Tessa, a Malibu supermom who turns bunny boiler after her stubble-bearded hubby David (Geoff Stults), a Wall Street hotshot turned California microbrewer, dumps her for his new lover Julia."

Peter Howell; This Revenge Thriller Is Easily Forgettable; Toronto Star (Canada); Apr 21, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What can be added to the happiness of a man who is in health, out of debt, and has a clear conscience? -Adam Smith, economist (5 Jun 1723-1790)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate