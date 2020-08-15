

ludicrous

jaunty



When it’s WW1 and you want head protection but it’s stylish to wear your helmet at a jaunty angle.

Guess I’ll die.

At least I’ll go out in style. Image: me.me Words that have changed A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



jaunty PRONUNCIATION: (JON/JAHN-tee)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Stylish.

2. Lively; self-confident.

ETYMOLOGY: In the beginning the word meant well-bred. From French gentil (nice), from Old French gentil (noble), from Latin gens (clan). Earliest documented use: 1662.

USAGE:

Helen Dickson; Miss Cameron’s Fall from Grace; Harlequin; 2012.



“Beneath his jaunty veneer, Brás Cubas harbours a melancholy pessimism.”

Dead Man’s Blues; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 15, 2020.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: He serves his party best who serves the country best. -Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th US president (4 Oct 1822-1893)





