Oct 4, 2022This week’s theme
Words that have changed
This week’s words
jaunty
When it’s WW1 and you want head protection but it’s stylish to wear your helmet at a jaunty angle.
Guess I’ll die.
At least I’ll go out in style.
Image: me.me
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
jaunty
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Stylish.
2. Lively; self-confident.
ETYMOLOGY:
In the beginning the word meant well-bred. From French gentil (nice), from Old French gentil (noble), from Latin gens (clan). Earliest documented use: 1662.
USAGE:
“A matching hat ... was perched atop her head at a jaunty angle.”
Helen Dickson; Miss Cameron’s Fall from Grace; Harlequin; 2012.
“Beneath his jaunty veneer, Brás Cubas harbours a melancholy pessimism.”
Dead Man’s Blues; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 15, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:He serves his party best who serves the country best. -Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th US president (4 Oct 1822-1893)
