Words that have changed A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



decarbonize PRONUNCIATION: (dee-KAHR-buh-nyz)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: 1. To reduce or remove carbon emissions by curtailing the use of fossil fuels.

verb tr.: 2. To remove carbon deposits from something, such as an internal combustion engine.

ETYMOLOGY: Earlier to decarbonize was to reduce the content of carbon in metals, such as crude iron. From de- (off, away) + carbon, from Latin carbon (charcoal). Earliest documented use: 1876.

USAGE: “We could decarbonize. Clean the air till it squeaked. Quit coal and oil and gas, and plant trees where the companies had ripped up the land.”

Premee Mohamed; The Void Ascendant; Rebellion Publishing; 2022.



“He wants his plugs decarbonized. No doubt this is a shock to you.”

P.G. Wodehouse; Right Ho, Jeeves; Herbert Jenkins; 1934.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It's said that "power corrupts", but actually it's more true that power attracts the corruptible. The sane are usually attracted by other things than power. When they do act, they think of it as service, which has limits. The tyrant, though, seeks mastery, for which he is insatiable, implacable. -David Brin, scientist and science fiction author (b. 6 Oct 1950)





