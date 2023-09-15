

Sep 15, 2023 This week's theme

Words related to time



This week’s words

anachronistic

kairos

chiliad

epoch

isochronal



Words related to time A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



isochronal PRONUNCIATION: (eye-SAH-kruh-nuhl, eye-suh-KRO-nuhl)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Equal in time.

2. Occurring at regular intervals.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek iso- (equal) + chronos (time). Earliest documented use: 1680.

USAGE:

Umberto Eco; Foucault’s Pendulum; Secker & Warburg; 1989.



See more usage examples of “The sphere, hanging from a long wire set into the ceiling of the choir, swayed back and forth with isochronal majesty.”Umberto Eco;; Secker & Warburg; 1989.See more usage examples of isochronal in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize just how much you love them. -Agatha Christie, author (15 Sep 1890-1976)





