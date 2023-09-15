  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 15, 2023
This week’s theme
Words related to time

This week’s words
anachronistic
kairos
chiliad
epoch
isochronal

isochronal
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

isochronal

PRONUNCIATION:
(eye-SAH-kruh-nuhl, eye-suh-KRO-nuhl)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Equal in time.
2. Occurring at regular intervals.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek iso- (equal) + chronos (time). Earliest documented use: 1680.

USAGE:
“The sphere, hanging from a long wire set into the ceiling of the choir, swayed back and forth with isochronal majesty.”
Umberto Eco; Foucault’s Pendulum; Secker & Warburg; 1989.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize just how much you love them. -Agatha Christie, author (15 Sep 1890-1976)

