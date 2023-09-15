|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 15, 2023This week’s theme
Words related to time
This week’s words
anachronistic
kairos
chiliad
epoch
isochronal
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
isochronal
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Equal in time.
2. Occurring at regular intervals.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek iso- (equal) + chronos (time). Earliest documented use: 1680.
USAGE:
“The sphere, hanging from a long wire set into the ceiling of the choir, swayed back and forth with isochronal majesty.”
Umberto Eco; Foucault’s Pendulum; Secker & Warburg; 1989.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize just how much you love them. -Agatha Christie, author (15 Sep 1890-1976)
