

Sep 13, 2023 This week’s theme

Words related to time



This week’s words

anachronistic

kairos

chiliad



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Words related to time A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



chiliad PRONUNCIATION: (KIL-ee-ad)

MEANING: noun:

1. A period of a thousand years.

2. A group of 1000.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin chilias, from Greek chilioi (thousand). Earliest documented use: 1598.

USAGE:

Patricia Cadigan Tucker; Beginning of the End? No, It’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch (Missouri); Jan 1, 1990.



See more usage examples of “As Jan 1, 1990, hits the ground running, so do I, toward the biggest marketing opportunity in chiliads.”Patricia Cadigan Tucker; Beginning of the End? No, It’s Fin-De-Siecle (Missouri); Jan 1, 1990.See more usage examples of chiliad in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Spurned pity can turn into cruelty just as spurned love turns into hate. -Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, writer (13 Sep 1830-1916)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate