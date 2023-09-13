|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 13, 2023
This week's theme
Words related to time
This week’s words
kairos
chiliad
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
chiliad
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A period of a thousand years.
2. A group of 1000.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin chilias, from Greek chilioi (thousand). Earliest documented use: 1598.
USAGE:
“As Jan 1, 1990, hits the ground running, so do I, toward the biggest marketing opportunity in chiliads.”
Patricia Cadigan Tucker; Beginning of the End? No, It’s Fin-De-Siecle; St. Louis Post-Dispatch (Missouri); Jan 1, 1990.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Spurned pity can turn into cruelty just as spurned love turns into hate. -Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, writer (13 Sep 1830-1916)
