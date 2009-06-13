

hotheaded PRONUNCIATION: (HOT-hed-id)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Easily angered.

2. Very angry.

3. Rash.

ETYMOLOGY: From hot, from Old English hat + head, from Old English heafod (top of the body). Earliest documented use: 1603.

NOTES: Wash Post), but the word has been used metaphorically for a long time. It’s better to be cool in the head and warm in the heart. Apparently, English speakers have been hotheaded for a while before cooler heads prevailed. The earliest recorded evidence for hotheaded is from 1603 and for cool-headed from 1684. A synonym is One can use the word literally: “We are hot-headed creatures, which means that a fair proportion of body warmth escapes through the head” (), but the word has been used metaphorically for a long time. It’s better to be cool in the head and warm in the heart. Apparently, English speakers have been hotheaded for a while before cooler heads prevailed. The earliest recorded evidence for hotheaded is from 1603 and for cool-headed from 1684. A synonym is hotspur

Keeping Its Head Above Water; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 13, 2009.



See more usage examples of “But the government’s response ... shows it sees the revolt as more than a spontaneous outburst by hotheaded, underpaid soldiers.”Keeping Its Head Above Water;(London, UK); Jun 13, 2009.See more usage examples of hotheaded in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The greatest sign of success for a teacher is to be able to say, "The children are now working as if I did not exist." -Maria Montessori, educator (31 Aug 1870-1952)





