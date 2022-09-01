|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Sep 1, 2022
This week's theme
Metaphors & idioms
This week's words
Taj Mahal
hotheaded
chicken feed
Photo: MTSOfan
chicken feed
chicken feed
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A small amount of something, especially money.
ETYMOLOGY:
From chicken, from Old English cicen + feed, from Old English fedan. Earliest documented use: 1834.
NOTES:
Why chicken feed, as opposed to, say, cattle feed. The term alludes to a chicken’s relatively small size and hence their needing a small amount of feed. Also, they scratch at the soil in search for insects, seeds, etc.
USAGE:
“It wasn’t a fortune, but it wasn’t chicken feed, either.”
Linda Reilly; Escape Claws; Lyrical Press; 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Genius is the gold in the mine, talent is the miner who works and brings it out. -Marguerite Gardiner, writer (1 Sep 1789-1849)
