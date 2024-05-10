|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
May 10, 2024This week’s theme
Words related to mail
This week’s words
snail mail
greenmail
postal
mailed fist
graymail
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
graymail
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
Formed on the pattern of blackmail, utilizing “gray” to denote something that is indeterminate or falls into a “gray area”. The word mail here (as in blackmail) is from Middle English male (rent or tribute), from Old English mail (agreement, pay), from Old Norse mal (agreement). Earliest documented use: 1978.
USAGE:
“We plan to embarrass the hell out of them. We’re going to graymail them. Bring out operation info, stuff they don’t want out in the daylight.”
Joseph Finder; High Crimes; William Morrow; 1998.
“She was going through the graymail, trashing unwanted messages, of which we’d had a rash last night.”
Craig Johnson; Another Man’s Moccasins; Penguin; 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The world is more malleable than you think and it's waiting for you to hammer it into shape. -Bono, musician and social activist (b. 10 May 1960)
|
