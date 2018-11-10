|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 13, 2019This week’s theme
Biblical allusions
This week’s words
corbie messenger
land of nod
Apollyon
Magdalene
goliath
David and Goliath
Goliathhaus, Regensburg, Germany
Photo: Koppi2/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
goliath
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A giant; a person or organization of enormous size or power.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Goliath, a giant Philistine warrior, who was slain by David using a sling and a stone. Earliest documented use: 1607.
NOTES:
“David and Goliath” has become a metaphor for an underdog facing a much larger, powerful opponent, in sports, business, politics, and beyond.
USAGE:
“Amazon’s ‘second headquarters’ may be no such thing. Not for the first time, The Onion, a satirical website, got it right. ‘You are all inside Amazon’s second headquarters,’ Jeff Bezos announces to horrified Americans as massive dome envelops nation. That headline captured both the American e-commerce goliath’s endless expansion in recent years and the stratospheric level of hype around its quest to find a second headquarters.”
HQ2 times 2; The Economist (London, UK); Nov 10, 2018.
See more usage examples of goliath in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The walls of books around me, dense with the past, formed a kind of insulation against the present world and its disasters. -Ross Macdonald, novelist (13 Dec 1915-1983)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith