

Jul 17, 2026 This week’s theme

Words with multiple meanings



This week’s words

arete

coprology

noodle

hock

gamy



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gamy or gamey PRONUNCIATION: (GAY-mee)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Having the flavor or odor of game, especially game meat.

2. Having the flavor or odor of meat kept until slightly tainted.

3. Ill-smelling; rank.

4. Sordid, seamy, corrupt, or disreputable.

5. Suggestive or racy.

6. Plucky or spirited.

ETYMOLOGY: From game (wild animals hunted for food or sport; fighting spirit). Earliest documented use: 1820.

NOTES: Not to be confused with -gamy, as in monogamy and bigamy, which is from Greek gamos (marriage). This gamy comes from game. Still, with so many senses under one roof, the word is practicing a kind of lexical polygamy.

USAGE:

Taryn White; The Mother of Soul Food; Smithsonian (Washington, DC); Jun 2023.



“The film [Oldboy], directed by Park Chanwook, has a gamy, ill-lit seediness.”

Anthony Lane; Revenge; The New Yorker; Mar 28, 2005.



“[Conrad] Black once described its success as being based on a formula that includes ... ‘presenting Britain’s gamiest, kinkiest, most salacious, and most scatological news with apparent sobriety but with the most explicit, almost sadistic detail.’”

Brenda Dalglish; A Bite of the Big Apple; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); Jun 8, 1992.



“[Gerald Zukowski of Putnam Capital Appreciation]: I’m buying some really gamy little companies.”

Eric J. Savitz; Simply the Best; Barron’s (New York); Jul 21, 1997.



See more usage examples of “Usually we keep an anxious eye on sell-by dates to avoid gamy meat.”Taryn White; The Mother of Soul Food;(Washington, DC); Jun 2023.“The film [], directed by Park Chanwook, has a gamy, ill-lit seediness.”Anthony Lane; Revenge;; Mar 28, 2005.“[Conrad] Black once described its success as being based on a formula that includes ... ‘presenting Britain’s gamiest, kinkiest, most salacious, and most scatological news with apparent sobriety but with the most explicit, almost sadistic detail.’”Brenda Dalglish; A Bite of the Big Apple;(Toronto, Canada); Jun 8, 1992.“[Gerald Zukowski of Putnam Capital Appreciation]: I’m buying some really gamy little companies.”Eric J. Savitz; Simply the Best;(New York); Jul 21, 1997.See more usage examples of gamy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Never underestimate the determination of a kid who is time rich and cash poor. -Cory Doctorow, author and journalist (b. 17 Jul 1971)





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