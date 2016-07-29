

Jul 14, 2026 This week’s theme

Words with multiple meanings



This week’s words

arete

coprology



Artist’s Shit No. 014, 1961

Metal, paper, and artist’s shit Art: Piero Manzoni / MoMA

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coprology PRONUNCIATION: (kuh-PROL-uh-jee)

MEANING: noun:

1. The scientific study of excrement.

2. Pornographic material.

3. Language, literature, or art dealing with excretory matters in a prurient or humorous manner.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek kopro- (dung) + -logy (study). Earliest documented use: 1856.

NOTES: A better-known synonym of today’s word is scatology . Other words from the same Greek root include coprolalia (compulsive or uncontrollable use of obscene language) and coprolite (fossilized dung). Lexicography leaves no stone unturned; coprology leaves no turd unstoned.

USAGE: “There’s a hint of Terry Gilliam-style coprology in the visualisation of the airborne machine inside a giant meatball, squeezing out food through its fleshy bowels (Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away had similar scatological overtones).”

Andrew Osmond; Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs; Sight and Sound (London, UK); Dec 2009.



“A large part of [the author Lyndal Roper’s] story is the sheer coarseness of [Martin Luther’s] language, the deranged coprology that fed his many hatreds, in particular of the Jews and of the popes.”

A.N. Wilson; When Faith Found Its Article 50; New Statesman (London, UK); Jul 29, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Live your life as an experiment. -Pema Chodron, Buddhist nun and author (b. 14 Jul 1936)





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