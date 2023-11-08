  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 8, 2023
This week’s theme
Creative usage examples

This week’s words
gleek
gowpen
fractal
fractal
Image: Cuddlyable3 / Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

fractal

PRONUNCIATION:
(FRAK-tuhl)

MEANING:
noun: Something, such as a shape, curve, pattern, etc., where smaller parts have the same characteristics.
adjective: Having the form or qualities of a fractal.

ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by the mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot (1924-2010), from Latin fractus (broken), from frangere (to break). Earliest documented use: 1975.

USAGE:
“After all, it’s impossible to read a single tweet, or hear him speak a sentence or two, without staring deep into the abyss. He turns being artless into an art form; he is a Picasso of pettiness; a Shakespeare of shιt. His faults are fractal: even his flaws have flaws, and so on, ad infinitum.”
Nate White; Why Do Many British People Not Like Donald Trump?; London Daily.

See more usage examples of fractal in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Your voice dries up if you don't use it. -Patti Page, singer (8 Nov 1927-2013)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith