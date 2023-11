Nov 8, 2023 This week’s theme

fractal

noun: Something, such as a shape, curve, pattern, etc., where smaller parts have the same characteristics.

adjective: Having the form or qualities of a fractal.

Coined by the mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot (1924-2010), from Latin fractus (broken), from frangere (to break). Earliest documented use: 1975.

See more usage examples of “After all, it’s impossible to read a single tweet, or hear him speak a sentence or two, without staring deep into the abyss. He turns being artless into an art form; he is a Picasso of pettiness; a Shakespeare of shιt. His faults are fractal: even his flaws have flaws, and so on, ad infinitum.”Nate White; Why Do Many British People Not Like Donald Trump? See more usage examples of fractal in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

