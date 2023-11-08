Nov 8, 2023 This week’s theme

fractal

noun: Something, such as a shape, curve, pattern, etc., where smaller parts have the same characteristics.

adjective: Having the form or qualities of a fractal.

Coined by the mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot (1924-2010), from Latin fractus (broken), from frangere (to break). Earliest documented use: 1975.

