Words from music A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



fiddle-faddle PRONUNCIATION: (FID-uhl-fad-uhl)

MEANING: noun: Nonsense.

verb intr.: To trifle.

ETYMOLOGY: Reduplication of fiddle, from Old English fithele, of obscure origin. Earliest documented use: 1577.

NOTES: The fiddle gets no respect. The English language is full of idioms that downplay this fine instrument: to fiddle away (to squander one’s time), to fiddle around (to act aimlessly), or to fiddle with (to tamper, to handle something unskillfully). There are also the interjections fiddlesticks or fiddle-dee-dee, both meaning nonsense.

May I suggest we update the idiom to bagpipe: To bagpipe away, to bagpipe around, or to simply bagpipe, or to shout, “Bagpipes!”

USAGE: “You’re wasting time, young man. All this fiddle-faddle about plots.”

Frances & Richard Lockridge; Dead as a Dinosaur; J.B. Lippincott; 1952.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Life is like a library owned by an author. In it are a few books which he wrote himself, but most of them were written for him. -Harry Emerson Fosdick, preacher and author (24 May 1878-1969)





