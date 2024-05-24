|
A.Word.A.Day
May 24, 2024This week’s theme
Words from music
This week’s words
pitch-perfect
fanfare
downbeat
boogie
fiddle-faddle
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
fiddle-faddle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Nonsense.
verb intr.: To trifle.
ETYMOLOGY:
Reduplication of fiddle, from Old English fithele, of obscure origin. Earliest documented use: 1577.
NOTES:
The fiddle gets no respect. The English language is full of idioms that downplay this fine instrument: to fiddle away (to squander one’s time), to fiddle around (to act aimlessly), or to fiddle with (to tamper, to handle something unskillfully). There are also the interjections fiddlesticks or fiddle-dee-dee, both meaning nonsense.
May I suggest we update the idiom to bagpipe: To bagpipe away, to bagpipe around, or to simply bagpipe, or to shout, “Bagpipes!”
USAGE:
“You’re wasting time, young man. All this fiddle-faddle about plots.”
Frances & Richard Lockridge; Dead as a Dinosaur; J.B. Lippincott; 1952.
See more usage examples of fiddle-faddle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Life is like a library owned by an author. In it are a few books which he wrote himself, but most of them were written for him. -Harry Emerson Fosdick, preacher and author (24 May 1878-1969)
