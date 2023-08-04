

boogie PRONUNCIATION: (BOOG-ee)

MEANING: verb intr.: 1. To move, go, or depart quickly. 2. To dance in an energetic manner, especially to rock music. noun: 1. A style of blues music played on the piano, characterized by a fast tempo and repetitive bass pattern. 2. A form of lively dance.

ETYMOLOGY: From boogie-woogie, from African American Vernacular English. Further etymology is uncertain, perhaps of West African origin. Earliest documented use as both noun and verb: 1929.

USAGE:

Will Swanton; Secret Circle of Matildas Captain; The Australian (Canberra); Aug 4, 2023.



Will Swanton; Secret Circle of Matildas Captain; The Australian (Canberra); Aug 4, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it. -Margaret Fuller, author (23 May 1810-1850)





