|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
May 23, 2024This week’s theme
Words from music
This week’s words
fanfare
downbeat
boogie
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
boogie
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From boogie-woogie, from African American Vernacular English. Further etymology is uncertain, perhaps of West African origin. Earliest documented use as both noun and verb: 1929.
USAGE:
“Kerr boogied on over for a chat with her teammates.”
Will Swanton; Secret Circle of Matildas Captain; The Australian (Canberra); Aug 4, 2023.
See more usage examples of boogie in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it. -Margaret Fuller, author (23 May 1810-1850)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith