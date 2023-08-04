  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 23, 2024
Words from music

boogie
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

boogie

PRONUNCIATION:
(BOOG-ee)

MEANING:
verb intr.:1. To move, go, or depart quickly.
 2. To dance in an energetic manner, especially to rock music.
noun:1. A style of blues music played on the piano, characterized by a fast tempo and repetitive bass pattern.
 2. A form of lively dance.

ETYMOLOGY:
From boogie-woogie, from African American Vernacular English. Further etymology is uncertain, perhaps of West African origin. Earliest documented use as both noun and verb: 1929.

USAGE:
“Kerr boogied on over for a chat with her teammates.”
Will Swanton; Secret Circle of Matildas Captain; The Australian (Canberra); Aug 4, 2023.

See more usage examples of boogie in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it. -Margaret Fuller, author (23 May 1810-1850)

